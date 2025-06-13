Left Menu

Ahmedabad Air Tragedy: Impact Felt Like Earthquake

A devastating plane crash near Ahmedabad led to the loss of 241 lives. Residents describe the crash impact like an earthquake. Rescue operations are ongoing, with local authorities and medical teams responding promptly. Only one survives, amidst grave losses, as investigation continues into the tragedy's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 10:14 IST
Ahmedabad Air Tragedy: Impact Felt Like Earthquake
Debris of Boeing 787 Dreamliner after crash in Ahmedabad (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching scene near Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, a tragic plane crash has claimed the lives of 241 individuals. Residents in the vicinity described the moment of impact akin to an earthquake, prompting an immediate rush to the site. Gathered bystanders recounted the disturbing sounds and sights as they looked on.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), led by Hariom Gandhi, quickly mobilized six teams to engage in ground operations at the crash site. However, Gandhi emphasized that specific casualty numbers cannot be confirmed until the site clearance is complete, indicating the ongoing nature of rescue efforts.

In swift action, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) of Gujarat, along with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other government bodies, coordinated efforts to deliver medical aid and support. The plane, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12, 2025, tragically crashed shortly after take-off, leaving a lone survivor - a British national of Indian descent.

The Boeing 787-8, piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar, issued a Mayday call but subsequently lost communication with air traffic control. The crash occurred shortly after departing from runway 23, resulting in heavy smoke and fatalities, with the Tata Group announcing Rs 1 crore compensations for the bereaved families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

