Ahmedabad Air Tragedy: Impact Felt Like Earthquake

In a heart-wrenching scene near Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, a tragic plane crash has claimed the lives of 241 individuals. Residents in the vicinity described the moment of impact akin to an earthquake, prompting an immediate rush to the site. Gathered bystanders recounted the disturbing sounds and sights as they looked on.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), led by Hariom Gandhi, quickly mobilized six teams to engage in ground operations at the crash site. However, Gandhi emphasized that specific casualty numbers cannot be confirmed until the site clearance is complete, indicating the ongoing nature of rescue efforts.

In swift action, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) of Gujarat, along with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other government bodies, coordinated efforts to deliver medical aid and support. The plane, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12, 2025, tragically crashed shortly after take-off, leaving a lone survivor - a British national of Indian descent.

The Boeing 787-8, piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar, issued a Mayday call but subsequently lost communication with air traffic control. The crash occurred shortly after departing from runway 23, resulting in heavy smoke and fatalities, with the Tata Group announcing Rs 1 crore compensations for the bereaved families.

(With inputs from agencies.)