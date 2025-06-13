Left Menu

Oil Prices Surge as Middle East Tensions Escalate

Oil prices surged by over $4 a barrel after Israel's military action on Iran, escalating Middle East tensions and worries over disrupted supplies. Brent crude and U.S. West Texas Intermediate saw their highest prices since early 2023. Potential Iranian retaliation could impact key global oil routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 12:03 IST
Oil Prices Surge as Middle East Tensions Escalate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oil prices escalated significantly on Friday following a more than $4 surge per barrel, marking the highest levels in nearly five months as tensions in the Middle East heightened. The price hikes came after Israel conducted strikes on Iranian targets, raising fears of oil supply disruptions in the region.

Brent crude futures jumped by $4.60, or 6.63%, hitting $73.96, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose by $4.99, or 7.33%, reaching $73.03. This price surge echoes similar market reactions seen when Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Analysts suggest the situation's impact on oil shipments remains uncertain, pending Iran's possible retaliation. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil transport, could be affected, potentially influencing market stability amid a fragile global supply chain.

TRENDING

1
Global Tensions Escalate: Israel Strikes Iran's Nuclear Sites

Global Tensions Escalate: Israel Strikes Iran's Nuclear Sites

 Global
2
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025