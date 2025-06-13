Devastating Air India Crash Claims 241 Lives in Ahmedabad

In a tragic incident that has shocked the nation, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma expressed his profound sorrow over the catastrophic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that claimed 241 lives. Speaking to ANI, Sharma conveyed his condolences to the affected families and highlighted the need for understanding the reasons behind the tragedy.

The ill-fated AI-171 Boeing Dreamliner 787-8, en route to London's Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad International Airport, with only one survivor from the 242 people onboard. The plane smashed into a medical college complex in nearby Meghaninagar soon after its departure.

With 8,200 flying hours, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal piloted the aircraft, assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar. Despite making a Mayday call, the plane ceased further communication with Air Traffic Control. An official inquiry by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, part of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, has been initiated, according to Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, personally met Vishwashkumar Ramesh, the crash's lone survivor, as well as other victims receiving treatment. Before this, Modi inspected the crash site and conducted a review meeting with airport officials, emphasizing the government's commitment to determining the cause and preventing future tragedies.