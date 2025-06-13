Left Menu

Twist Unveiled in Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: Allegiance and Betrayal

In a shocking turn of events, Raj Kushwaha has been identified as the mastermind behind the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. Sonam, Raja's spouse, was involved in the plot with three accomplices. The police have arrested those involved, and further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 14:30 IST
Guide Albert Pde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic development in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, local guide Albert Pde from Meghalaya's Mawlakhiyat village has come forward with crucial information. Pde claimed he saw Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi accompanied by three men, one of whom he recognized from police photographs. Pde had initially offered his guiding services to the couple on May 22, but they declined.

The following day, May 23, Pde once again encountered the couple, this time with the three unknown men, ascending steps towards Mawlakhiyat. In an interview with ANI, Pde recalled, 'The group was speaking in Hindi, with the three men leading and the woman trailing behind. One of the men matched the description in police images.'

Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem has revealed that the orchestrator of the crime is Raj Kushwaha, with both Sonam and other close associates implicated. SP Syiem noted, 'It wasn't a contract killing; it was done as a favor for Raj. They've been plotting since February, aiming to make Sonam disappear after her marriage to Raja. The murder was planned in Guwahati when Sonam suggested visiting Shillong.'

Police have already apprehended the suspects, with thorough investigations in progress. On Wednesday, the court ordered all five key accused, including Sonam Raghuvanshi, into eight days of police custody as authorities delve deeper into the case. (ANI)

