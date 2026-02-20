Left Menu

Meghalaya Assembly Session Could Be Adjourned to Honor MP Ricky Syngkon

The Meghalaya assembly session on February 20 may be adjourned to honor deceased Shillong MP Ricky A J Syngkon, according to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. Syngkon collapsed and died while playing futsal, prompting discussions on postponing the budget presentation. Syngkon was known for his dedication to the people of Meghalaya.

Shillong | Updated: 20-02-2026 00:05 IST
In an unexpected turn of events, the February 20 Meghalaya assembly session could be adjourned as a gesture of respect for the late Shillong MP Ricky A J Syngkon. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma confirmed the possible adjournment after Syngkon's untimely passing was announced.

Syngkon reportedly collapsed while playing futsal and was declared dead shortly after at a local hospital. His sudden demise has prompted Chief Minister Sangma to suggest postponing the state budget presentation, which was originally scheduled for the same day.

Sangma expressed his condolences, highlighting Syngkon's unwavering dedication to the Khasi and Jaintia Hills. Sangma remembered Syngkon as a leader who served humbly and had a vision for Meghalaya's progress and development, mourning the loss as a significant one for the state.

