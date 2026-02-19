Science on Wheels: Taking Experiments Beyond the Classroom in Meghalaya

The Shillong Science Centre has launched a novel mobile exhibition bus under the 'Science on Wheels' tour program to promote scientific education across Meghalaya. Collaborating with the National Science Centre in Guwahati, the initiative was officially inaugurated at the Shillong Science Centre with much enthusiasm and expectation.

Designed to visit 36 schools by the end of April, the mobile science exhibit is equipped with interactive models and live demonstration setups. These tools aim to explain and engage students with scientific principles, marking a significant step towards expanding student interest in science, especially in remote areas.

The program builds on a successful pilot initiative from last year, which covered 27 schools. With a long-term goal of reaching all 12 districts of Meghalaya by year-end, this hands-on learning approach seeks to make science more accessible, encouraging a scientific temperament among young minds.

