Demand for Probe Intensifies After Tragic Air India Crash

In the wake of the devastating crash of Air India flight 171, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari has demanded a comprehensive investigation into all potential causes of the tragedy. Describing the loss of lives as 'precious,' Tiwari emphasized the need for a thorough technical evaluation to uncover all possibilities. His statements were made during an interaction with ANI.

Tiwari further articulated his sorrow over the incident, expressing that the manner of the crash and its impact on families were 'distressing.' He highlighted the alarming fact that an error was detected within 30 seconds of the plane's departure, marking it a significant concern.

Adding to the calls for a detailed probe, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a judicial inquiry, suggesting the appointment of a sitting or retired Supreme Court judge to lead the investigation. He underscored the need for transparency and truth regarding the Ahmedabad Air India crash.

Similarly, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma voiced his deep condolences and called for reflection on the tragedy's causes, mentioning the late Vijay Rupani. The accident occurred shortly after the AI-171 Boeing Dreamliner took off from Ahmedabad International Airport, heading to London's Gatwick.

With only one survivor among 242 on board, the crash left heavy hearts and unanswered questions. Piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar, the flight faced critical failure moments after takeoff. Despite a Mayday call, the aircraft did not respond further to Air Traffic Control communications.

In response, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau under the Ministry of Civil Aviation has been tasked with examining the factors leading to this catastrophe. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed that a formal probe is underway, with hopes of uncovering insights into the tragic incident.