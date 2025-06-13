Morocco's Strategic Water Initiatives Amid Climate Challenges

Morocco is ramping up its investments in desalination plants, water transfer projects, and new dams to counter the effects of prolonged drought and meet the growing demand for water from both agricultural sectors and urban areas, as disclosed by Water Minister Nizar Baraka.

A severe drought spanning several years has critically stressed Morocco's water resources, shrinking the national cattle herd and contributing to spikes in food price inflation and unemployment rates. Currently, Morocco operates 17 desalination plants, with four more under construction, and plans to expand this to a total capacity of 1.7 billion cubic meters annually by 2030, Baraka announced at a water challenges conference held by Medias24 in Casablanca.

A significant strategic shift involves using desalinated water to free up dam water for inland farming rather than costly wheat irrigation. Improved, yet below-average rainfall has raised dam filling rates to 39.2% as of June 11, up from 31% the previous year. Despite ongoing water stress, Morocco's agricultural exports to Europe have risen, underscoring a policy mismatch exacerbated by climate change. Efforts include restricting water-intensive crops and extending a key waterway backed by Emirati funding and renewable energy to deliver water efficiently across the country.

