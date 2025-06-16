Kedarnath Yatra Resumes Amid Landslide Aftermath
The Kedarnath Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand has recommenced after landslide debris was removed. The landslide, caused by heavy rainfall, resulted in one fatality and two injuries, prompting a temporary suspension. Authorities issued a yellow alert for ongoing rain and advised devotees to heed weather warnings.
The Kedarnath Dham Yatra has resumed in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district after authorities successfully cleared debris left by a recent landslide. The disaster, which struck on Sunday, led to one death and two injuries, temporarily halting the pilgrimage.
A statement from the Rudraprayag Police attributed the landslide to persistent heavy rains, which triggered the downfall of stones and debris onto the trekking route, obstructing the path to Kedarnath Dham. The administration has issued a yellow alert, forecasting continuous rainfall throughout the week, and has suspended the footpath from Sonprayag for safety reasons.
The police urged pilgrims to remain in local accommodations and advised travelers to monitor weather updates closely. In Jangalchatti, where the path remains obstructed, police are assisting stranded pilgrims. The sacred Char Dham Yatra started in late April, with Kedarnath Dham welcoming devotees from May 2.
