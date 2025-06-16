Left Menu

EPFO Urges Members to Avoid Third-Party Agents for Provident Fund Services

The EPFO advises its members to use their online portal for services and warns against third-party agents who charge for free services, potentially risking exposure of financial details. Recent reforms aim to make EPFO services more user-friendly and efficient, including free grievance redressal and online claim settlement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 16:50 IST
EPFO Urges Members to Avoid Third-Party Agents for Provident Fund Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has issued a stern advisory to its vast member base, advising against the use of third-party agents for any provident fund-related services. The organization urged members to rely solely on their secure online portal to safeguard sensitive financial details from potential exposure.

Recent reforms initiated by the EPFO emphasize a more streamlined, transparent, and user-friendly approach to service delivery. The labor ministry highlighted that all EPFO services, such as claim filing, fund transfers, and grievance redressal, are entirely free when accessed online, cautioning members against unnecessary expenditures with external agents.

In its commitment to enhancing member experience, the EPFO has implemented significant changes, including an auto settlement facility for advance claims and a simplification of the transfer claims process. These initiatives underscore EPFO's dedication to maintaining an efficient and secure system for its stakeholders.

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025