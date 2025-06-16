EPFO Urges Members to Avoid Third-Party Agents for Provident Fund Services

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has issued a stern advisory to its vast member base, advising against the use of third-party agents for any provident fund-related services. The organization urged members to rely solely on their secure online portal to safeguard sensitive financial details from potential exposure.

Recent reforms initiated by the EPFO emphasize a more streamlined, transparent, and user-friendly approach to service delivery. The labor ministry highlighted that all EPFO services, such as claim filing, fund transfers, and grievance redressal, are entirely free when accessed online, cautioning members against unnecessary expenditures with external agents.

In its commitment to enhancing member experience, the EPFO has implemented significant changes, including an auto settlement facility for advance claims and a simplification of the transfer claims process. These initiatives underscore EPFO's dedication to maintaining an efficient and secure system for its stakeholders.