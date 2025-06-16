Congress Demands Clarity on Caste Census as PM Modi Faces Questions

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh has raised concerns regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance on the caste census, questioning the absence of any mention of it in the recent gazette notification by the Ministry of Home Affairs for the upcoming population census. Ramesh challenged the government's budget allocation for the census, stating it falls short of the estimated requirement.

According to the notification, the 16th national census will begin in late 2026 for certain regions, and March 2027 for the rest of India, but makes no reference to a caste census. This omission led to Ramesh questioning if the Prime Minister has shifted his position once again. He highlighted the discrepancy between the government's declared budget needs of Rs 9000 to Rs 10,000 crore and the Rs 575 crore allocation.

Ramesh accused the BJP of a longstanding opposition to reservations, citing its historical actions against the Mandal Commission and alleging continued resistance evidenced by Prime Minister Modi's past comments labeling proponents of the caste census as "urban naxals." He suggested adopting the Telangana model for a comprehensive caste and socio-economic status census, advocating for broader data collection that informs governance and representation. The INDIA coalition welcomed recent discussions about including caste enumeration, emphasizing transparency.

