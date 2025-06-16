Empowering Tripura: Workshop Champions Women's Rights and Social Welfare

A state-level workshop titled 'Women-Related Laws and Welfare & Social Education Schemes' was conducted in Tripura, aiming to boost awareness and capacity among the state's frontline workers. The Department of Social Welfare and Social Education, Government of Tripura, organized the impactful event.

Inaugurated by Tinku Roy, the Minister of Social Welfare and Social Education, the workshop illustrated the government's unwavering dedication to safeguarding women's rights, child protection, and inclusive social services. Minister Roy, addressing ANI, detailed the focus on child marriage, early age pregnancy, and legal education for women.

The workshop targeted women, emphasizing awareness about child marriages and pregnancy in minors. Training sessions addressed legal aspects and effective preventive measures. The initiative also highlighted government schemes for women's welfare. Discussions covered key laws and programs, including protection against domestic violence, harassment, and child marriage under Mission Shakti.

Participants explored vital topics such as the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. Discussions also spanned across Mission Shakti's components and social security schemes for various marginalized groups.

The workshop underscored the department's mission pillars: women's safety, child protection, and inclusivity for marginalized communities. Frontline personnel gained legal knowledge and awareness, marking a significant stride toward an informed and empowered Tripura. Participants lauded the initiative, committing to grassroots implementation to uplift vulnerable communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)