Court Clears IVF Procedure for Gangster in Tihar Jail

In a rare courtroom decision, the Delhi Court has authorized a medical procedure for gangster Sandeep, also known as Kala Jatheri, related to in-vitro fertilization (IVF) inside Tihar Jail. This move is aimed at helping Jatheri and his wife, Anuradha Chaudhary, preserve their family lineage.

Additional Sessions Judge Deepak Wasan permitted the collection of Jatheri's semen sample within Tihar's confines. The procedure was carefully coordinated to maintain privacy and sample integrity, facilitating its swift transfer to an IVF lab where his wife's treatment is proceeding.

Hospital reports confirmed that semen could be safely collected at Tihar. Jatheri's legal counsel argued that a fresh sample was imperative to ensure the success of the time-sensitive IVF procedure underway in Gurugram, reinforcing compliance with all legal stipulations.

