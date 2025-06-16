Left Menu

Court Clears IVF Procedure for Gangster in Tihar Jail

The Delhi Court has approved gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri's request for an IVF-related medical procedure inside Tihar Jail, aimed at securing his family lineage. The court order facilitated a timely collection of his semen sample, subsequently used in the ongoing IVF treatment of his wife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a rare courtroom decision, the Delhi Court has authorized a medical procedure for gangster Sandeep, also known as Kala Jatheri, related to in-vitro fertilization (IVF) inside Tihar Jail. This move is aimed at helping Jatheri and his wife, Anuradha Chaudhary, preserve their family lineage.

Additional Sessions Judge Deepak Wasan permitted the collection of Jatheri's semen sample within Tihar's confines. The procedure was carefully coordinated to maintain privacy and sample integrity, facilitating its swift transfer to an IVF lab where his wife's treatment is proceeding.

Hospital reports confirmed that semen could be safely collected at Tihar. Jatheri's legal counsel argued that a fresh sample was imperative to ensure the success of the time-sensitive IVF procedure underway in Gurugram, reinforcing compliance with all legal stipulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

