Left Menu

Tragic Drownings in Godavari and Bhushi Dam Highlight Safety Concerns

Five youths from Telangana drowned in the Godavari River, while two tourists perished in Bhushi Dam's backwater in Maharashtra. Authorities urge caution during water activities. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy extended condolences to bereaved families. Rescuers recovered bodies despite challenging conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 22:20 IST
Tragic Drownings in Godavari and Bhushi Dam Highlight Safety Concerns
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy expressed deep condolences over the tragic drowning of five young individuals from Hyderabad in the Godavari River near Telangana's Basara. In a statement, Reddy conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families affected by the incident.

Police confirmed that the youths, all from the same family, drowned while bathing near Basara in Nirmal district. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. In another recent tragedy, two tourists from Uttar Pradesh drowned in the backwaters of Bhushi Dam at Lonavala hill station in Maharashtra's Pune district.

The Pune Rural police identified the victims as Mohammad Jamal, 22, and Sahil Ashraf Ali Sheikh, 19. They were part of a group of friends visiting the area when they ventured into the dam for a swim, unaware of the depth and water currents, which led to their drowning before help could arrive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025