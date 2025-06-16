Tragic Drownings in Godavari and Bhushi Dam Highlight Safety Concerns
Five youths from Telangana drowned in the Godavari River, while two tourists perished in Bhushi Dam's backwater in Maharashtra. Authorities urge caution during water activities. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy extended condolences to bereaved families. Rescuers recovered bodies despite challenging conditions.
- Country:
- India
Union Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy expressed deep condolences over the tragic drowning of five young individuals from Hyderabad in the Godavari River near Telangana's Basara. In a statement, Reddy conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families affected by the incident.
Police confirmed that the youths, all from the same family, drowned while bathing near Basara in Nirmal district. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. In another recent tragedy, two tourists from Uttar Pradesh drowned in the backwaters of Bhushi Dam at Lonavala hill station in Maharashtra's Pune district.
The Pune Rural police identified the victims as Mohammad Jamal, 22, and Sahil Ashraf Ali Sheikh, 19. They were part of a group of friends visiting the area when they ventured into the dam for a swim, unaware of the depth and water currents, which led to their drowning before help could arrive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BRO Restores Sikkim's Lifeline: Stranded Tourists to be Evacuated
Dauntless Evacuation: Lachung Community Rallies to Rescue Stranded Tourists Amidst Torrential Rains
Heroic Lachung Community Rallies to Evacuate Stranded Tourists Amid Adverse Weather
Swift Evacuation of Stranded Tourists in North Sikkim Amid Weather Chaos
Sikkim Landslides: Army Personnel Missing, Tourists Stranded