Tragic Drownings in Godavari and Bhushi Dam Highlight Safety Concerns

Union Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy expressed deep condolences over the tragic drowning of five young individuals from Hyderabad in the Godavari River near Telangana's Basara. In a statement, Reddy conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families affected by the incident.

Police confirmed that the youths, all from the same family, drowned while bathing near Basara in Nirmal district. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. In another recent tragedy, two tourists from Uttar Pradesh drowned in the backwaters of Bhushi Dam at Lonavala hill station in Maharashtra's Pune district.

The Pune Rural police identified the victims as Mohammad Jamal, 22, and Sahil Ashraf Ali Sheikh, 19. They were part of a group of friends visiting the area when they ventured into the dam for a swim, unaware of the depth and water currents, which led to their drowning before help could arrive.

(With inputs from agencies.)