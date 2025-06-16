Left Menu

Himachal CM Boosts Education and Infrastructure with Multi-Crore Projects

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated development projects worth Rs. 25.79 crore in Una, enhancing education and infrastructure. Among the highlights are a new boys' school building, an advanced academic block at a college, and a new girls' hostel. Focus remains on technology integration and combating drug mafias.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu made a significant impact during his visit to the Una Assembly constituency by dedicating and laying the foundation for projects totaling Rs. 25.79 crore. These include a new building for a boys' school at Rs. 8.79 crore, promising to improve educational facilities substantially.

The Chief Minister further inaugurated a cutting-edge academic block at the Government degree college in Una. This Rs. 12 crore development features smart classrooms and modern laboratories. He also laid the cornerstone for a girls' hostel, intended to provide safe accommodation for rural students, signifying an investment of Rs. 5 crore.

In addition to educational boosts, Sukhu announced that 661 TGT posts and 600 JBT positions will soon be filled. He introduced an education reform initiative, budgeting Rs. 200 crore for Rajiv Gandhi Government Model Day Boarding Schools across all constituencies, designed to equip students with technology-rich learning environments.

On healthcare enhancements, the state is reallocating Rs. 1350 crore for improved medical technologies and facilities, including the replacement of obsolete machines and introduction of robotic surgeries. The Chief Minister also emphasized stricter laws and crackdowns against the drug trade and illegal mining activities.

Sukhu reaffirmed the government's commitment to tackling economic and political challenges and highlighted gratitude towards public cooperation and divine blessings. He assured that demands for college amenities like an auditorium will be considered, while praising students for their accomplishments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

