Om Birla Unveils Development Projects & Lauds Modi's Prestigious Cyprus Honour

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated various development projects in Kota, enhancing infrastructural connectivity. He applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's receipt of the 'Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III', Cyprus' highest civilian award, recognizing India's diplomatic achievements and cultural values. Modi expressed gratitude, citing dedication to global peace and mutual cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 23:09 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo/@ombirlakota). Image Credit: ANI
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took significant strides in boosting infrastructure in the Kota parliamentary constituency by inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for multiple development projects. Among these is a high-level bridge over the Kalisindh river, a crucial structure designed to maintain connectivity during floods, linking every village and farm with efficient road networks. This development is particularly beneficial for local food producers, fostering quicker market access and regional growth.

In an expression of enthusiasm about the region's future, Om Birla highlighted ongoing initiatives from water schemes to health services, aiming for an 'all-inclusive, all-encompassing' development model. Earlier, Birla extended warm congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was awarded the 'Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III' by Cyprus. This highest civilian accolade recognizes Modi's effective leadership and mirrors India's diplomatic triumphs.

Prime Minister Modi, expressing his appreciation for the honor, hailed it as a testament to 140 crore Indians' capabilities and India's cultural brotherhood. He emphasized the symbolic importance of the award, stressing the commitment to peace and the strengthening ties between India and Cyprus. Modi's visit marks a notable chapter in fostering Indo-Cypriot relations, with collaborative efforts poised to elevate bilateral partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

