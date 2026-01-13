Left Menu

Cyprus in Controversy: Presidential Aide Resignation Amid Corruption Claims

A video alleged to show high-level corruption in Cyprus has led to the resignation of presidential aide Charalambos Charalambous. The video, criticized for being misleading, has spurred investigations amidst claims of financial misconduct in Cyprus. The government is seeking international support to uncover the video's origins.

13-01-2026
A high-profile resignation from within the Cypriot presidential office has put the island nation of Cyprus under the spotlight. Charalambos Charalambous, a senior aide and relative of President Nikos Christodoulides, has stepped down following the release of a controversial video alleged to depict corruption involving government officials.

The eight-minute clip, circulated on social media and dominating local headlines, purportedly shows current and former officials discussing investment opportunities in Cyprus. Despite denying any wrongdoing, Charalambous resigned amid an uproar that has overshadowed Cyprus's recent assumption of the European Union presidency.

The video's origins remain a mystery as authorities probe its authenticity and underlying motivations. Meanwhile, opposition parties accuse the government of overlooking corruption while international assistance is sought to trace the video's source. The incident has intensified scrutiny on transparency within the Cyprus administration.

