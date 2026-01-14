Legacy of Prosperity: George Vassiliou and Cyprus' Path to EU Membership

George Vassiliou, the former President of Cyprus, has died at the age of 94. Known for his successful business background and significant contributions to Cyprus's economic growth, he was instrumental in steering the island towards European Union membership.

Elected as President in 1988, Vassiliou attempted to negotiate a peace deal with Turkish Cypriots, though talks ultimately stalled. As an independent and economically savvy leader, he introduced substantial reforms, including tax restructuring and creating the first Cypriot university.

His efforts nearly doubled Cyprus's GDP per capita and laid the groundwork for EU membership. Despite losing the presidency in 1993, he continued to influence Cyprus's EU relations and authored books on political and economic issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)