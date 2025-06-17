Navigational Disruptions Surge Amid Maritime Collision Near Strait of Hormuz

A maritime collision involving a vessel and two other ships occurred near the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, as confirmed by shipping sources to Reuters. British maritime security firm Ambrey reported the incident occurred 22 nautical miles east of Khor Fakkan off the UAE coast.

Ambrey clarified that the incident was not related to security issues, even as Iran and Israel have been exchanging attacks for several days following Israel's attempts to prevent Iran from advancing its nuclear capabilities. The Gulf region is experiencing increased electronic interference with commercial ship navigation systems, complicating maritime travel.

The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial channel between Oman and Iran, facilitates about 20% of the world's oil consumption. Recent data from Vortexa highlights that between 17.8 million and 20.8 million barrels of crude and other fuels traverse this passage daily. Neither the Emirati foreign ministry nor Khor Fakkan container terminal responded to inquiries, according to Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)