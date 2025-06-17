Left Menu

Navigational Disruptions Surge Amid Maritime Collision Near Strait of Hormuz

A collision involving three ships occurred near the Strait of Hormuz, amidst ongoing electronic interference affecting vessel navigation in the region. This incident coincides with heightened tensions between Iran and Israel. The strategic importance of the strait is underscored by its role in global oil supply routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 12:45 IST
Navigational Disruptions Surge Amid Maritime Collision Near Strait of Hormuz
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A maritime collision involving a vessel and two other ships occurred near the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, as confirmed by shipping sources to Reuters. British maritime security firm Ambrey reported the incident occurred 22 nautical miles east of Khor Fakkan off the UAE coast.

Ambrey clarified that the incident was not related to security issues, even as Iran and Israel have been exchanging attacks for several days following Israel's attempts to prevent Iran from advancing its nuclear capabilities. The Gulf region is experiencing increased electronic interference with commercial ship navigation systems, complicating maritime travel.

The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial channel between Oman and Iran, facilitates about 20% of the world's oil consumption. Recent data from Vortexa highlights that between 17.8 million and 20.8 million barrels of crude and other fuels traverse this passage daily. Neither the Emirati foreign ministry nor Khor Fakkan container terminal responded to inquiries, according to Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025