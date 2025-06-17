Air India Grounded: Technical Snag Causes Flight Delay and Passenger Discontent

An Air India flight en route from San Francisco to Mumbai via Kolkata faced an unscheduled delay after a technical issue was identified during a routine inspection post-landing in Kolkata. The airline promptly deplaned all passengers, ensuring their safety, and arranged for hotel accommodations for affected individuals.

Passengers voiced varied reactions regarding the incident. Mumbai resident Heena Shah praised Air India's service, highlighting the provision of good food and efficient communication. Conversely, Preeti Sharma noted a lack of immediate clarity about rescheduled flights, despite assurances of further updates via messages after booking her ticket months in advance.

Some travelers expressed frustration over the prolonged delay and initial chaos onboard, citing the hours spent in uncertainty. However, many acknowledged that technical snags are a routine hazard in air travel, and commended the airline for ultimately prioritizing passenger safety and comfort.

