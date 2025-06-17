Left Menu

Air India Grounded: Technical Snag Causes Flight Delay and Passenger Discontent

An Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai, with a stop in Kolkata, was grounded due to a technical issue, causing a delay. Passengers were safely deplaned and accommodated in hotels, expressing mixed sentiments about the incident and subsequent service provided by the airline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 14:34 IST
Air India Grounded: Technical Snag Causes Flight Delay and Passenger Discontent
Air India flight grounded (Source: Public Relations, Kolkata airport/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India flight en route from San Francisco to Mumbai via Kolkata faced an unscheduled delay after a technical issue was identified during a routine inspection post-landing in Kolkata. The airline promptly deplaned all passengers, ensuring their safety, and arranged for hotel accommodations for affected individuals.

Passengers voiced varied reactions regarding the incident. Mumbai resident Heena Shah praised Air India's service, highlighting the provision of good food and efficient communication. Conversely, Preeti Sharma noted a lack of immediate clarity about rescheduled flights, despite assurances of further updates via messages after booking her ticket months in advance.

Some travelers expressed frustration over the prolonged delay and initial chaos onboard, citing the hours spent in uncertainty. However, many acknowledged that technical snags are a routine hazard in air travel, and commended the airline for ultimately prioritizing passenger safety and comfort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

