EU Moves to End Reliance on Russian Gas by 2028

The European Commission has proposed a legal ban on Russian gas imports by 2027 to sever energy ties post-Ukraine invasion. Key import bans would phase out existing contracts by 2028, despite opposition from Hungary and Slovakia. The EU aims to enhance clean energy and U.S. LNG imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 18:40 IST
The European Commission has unveiled a rigorous plan to legally ban EU imports of Russian gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) by the end of 2027. This strategic decision aims to dissolve the long-established energy relationship with Moscow, following the 2022 Ukraine invasion. The proposal seeks to prevent any blockade by member states like Hungary and Slovakia, which currently rely on Russian pipeline gas.

Under the proposed timeline, Russian pipeline gas and LNG contracts signed this year will cease by January 1, 2026. Short-term contracts signed before June 17, 2025, face a ban starting June 17, 2026. All existing long-term contracts are to be phased out by January 1, 2028, effectively halting all Russian gas imports into the EU thereafter. Despite Hungary and Slovakia's objections, these nations will also cease imports by this deadline.

To mitigate dependencies on Russian energy, major companies like TotalEnergies and Spain's Naturgy are obligated to disclose contract details. The EU, focusing on clean energy sources and increased U.S. LNG imports, aims to reduce the 19% of gas still sourced from Russia. Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, and France, while currently importing Russian LNG, fully endorse the legal robustness of the proposed ban to minimize potential litigation risks.

