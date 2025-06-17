Governor Shukla Rallies Against Drug Menace in Himachal's Dodra Kwar

In a bid to combat the escalating drug menace, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla visited the remote Dodra Kwar region in Shimla district on Tuesday. Addressing the local populace despite adverse weather conditions, he underscored the importance of community vigilance in eradicating drug abuse.

Governor Shukla highlighted the critical role women could play in this battle, stating that their involvement could make anti-drug campaigns more effective. He expressed concern over drug traffickers targeting rural youth by shifting from traditional substances to synthetic psychotropic drugs.

During the visit, Shukla referred to Himachal Pradesh as Devbhoomi and Virbhoomi, stressing that drug issues threaten the state's identity. He flagged off a rally of local school children carrying anti-drug messages, reinforcing his call for a collective response to the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)