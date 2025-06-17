Left Menu

Governor Shukla Rallies Against Drug Menace in Himachal's Dodra Kwar

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla visited the Dodra Kwar region to campaign against drug abuse. Emphasizing community participation, he highlighted the role of women in this fight and warned against drug traffickers targeting rural youth. The visit included a rally with anti-drug placards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 17-06-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:31 IST
Governor Shukla Rallies Against Drug Menace in Himachal's Dodra Kwar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to combat the escalating drug menace, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla visited the remote Dodra Kwar region in Shimla district on Tuesday. Addressing the local populace despite adverse weather conditions, he underscored the importance of community vigilance in eradicating drug abuse.

Governor Shukla highlighted the critical role women could play in this battle, stating that their involvement could make anti-drug campaigns more effective. He expressed concern over drug traffickers targeting rural youth by shifting from traditional substances to synthetic psychotropic drugs.

During the visit, Shukla referred to Himachal Pradesh as Devbhoomi and Virbhoomi, stressing that drug issues threaten the state's identity. He flagged off a rally of local school children carrying anti-drug messages, reinforcing his call for a collective response to the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025