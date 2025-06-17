Left Menu

EU Slaps Greece with Hefty Fine Over Agricultural Subsidy Mismanagement

The European Union fined Greece 392.2 million euros for mismanagement of agricultural subsidies from 2016 to 2022. The EU will cut future subsidies by 5%, citing lack of oversight. Greece plans to reform its payment agency, OPEKEPE, by integrating it with tax authorities to avoid further issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:03 IST
EU Slaps Greece with Hefty Fine Over Agricultural Subsidy Mismanagement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move, the European Union has fined Greece 392.2 million euros due to a massive scandal regarding the mismanagement of agricultural subsidies. This significant penalty covers periods of inadequate oversight between 2016 and 2022.

The European Commission has opted to reduce Greece's future subsidies by 5%, arguing that there's been a longstanding failure to properly monitor and operate their subsidy management system. This action follows charges by European prosecutors against numerous Greek farmers for falsifying claims on EU financial aid applications.

In a bid to rectify the situation, Greece has announced plans to revamp its subsidy payment agency, OPEKEPE. The agency will merge with national tax authorities, aided by international consultants, in an effort to streamline subsidy disbursements and prevent future discrepancies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025