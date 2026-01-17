IndiGo Faces Record Fine: Turbulent Times in Aviation
India's aviation regulator fined IndiGo $2.45 million for poor pilot roster planning, causing flight cancellations in December. Senior personnel received warnings, with operational responsibilities lifted from a key executive. IndiGo pledged compliance, securing a $5.51 million bank guarantee for systemic correction.
India's aviation regulatory body imposed a record fine of 222 million Indian rupees, approximately $2.45 million, on IndiGo for inadequate pilot roster management. This failure led to severe operational disruptions, resulting in numerous flight cancellations during December.
Key figures at the airline, including Chief Operating Officer Isidre Porqueras and Jason Herter, Senior Vice President of Operations Control Centre, received official warnings. In an unprecedented move, the regulator directed IndiGo to remove Herter from current operational duties. The hefty fine is the largest imposed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
To ensure adherence to prescribed directives and foster long-term improvements, IndiGo is required to provide a bank guarantee worth $5.51 million. The airline has committed to addressing the regulator's orders diligently, aiming to prevent similar disruptions in the future after nearly 4,500 flight cancellations caused chaos across Indian airports.
