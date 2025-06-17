CBI Pushes for Faster Sanctions in Bank Fraud Investigations

BENGALURU – The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is urging Indian banks to hasten the decision-making process for granting mandatory sanctions for investigating and prosecuting officials involved in fraud cases.

This appeal was made during a coordination meeting with the Department of Financial Services and chief vigilance officers of public sector banks. The discussion focused on expediting ongoing investigations and addressing procedural bottlenecks to assure timely case conclusions.

The meeting emphasized enhanced cooperation and streamlining processes for obtaining necessary approvals under anti-corruption laws, ensuring a seamless exchange of critical documents and information to advance fraud investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)