CBI Pushes for Faster Sanctions in Bank Fraud Investigations

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has urged banks to expedite approvals needed for investigating their officials implicated in fraud cases. This follows a coordination meeting between CBI, the Department of Financial Services, and public sector banks. Streamlined procedures and timely cooperation are emphasized for effective case resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 22:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BENGALURU – The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is urging Indian banks to hasten the decision-making process for granting mandatory sanctions for investigating and prosecuting officials involved in fraud cases.

This appeal was made during a coordination meeting with the Department of Financial Services and chief vigilance officers of public sector banks. The discussion focused on expediting ongoing investigations and addressing procedural bottlenecks to assure timely case conclusions.

The meeting emphasized enhanced cooperation and streamlining processes for obtaining necessary approvals under anti-corruption laws, ensuring a seamless exchange of critical documents and information to advance fraud investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

