Tata Power's Solar Revolution: Affordable Rooftop Solutions in Odisha

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited has launched an affordable rooftop solar solution in Odisha under the 'Ghar Ghar Solar' campaign. The initiative aims to make solar power accessible and economically viable for residents, supported by substantial government subsidies and innovative financing models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-06-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 22:12 IST
Tata Power's Solar Revolution: Affordable Rooftop Solutions in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) has unveiled a new initiative designed to make rooftop solar power accessible and affordable for residents in Odisha. Under the 'Ghar Ghar Solar' campaign, the company launches an innovative, consumer-friendly financing model.

This initiative allows homeowners to install solar systems with minimal upfront costs, starting at Rs 2,499 for a 1 kW system. Moreover, significant subsidies through the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, along with state government contributions, further ease financial burdens for residents.

As Odisha witnesses rising adoption rates, TPREL also reports growth in the commercial and industrial sectors. Tata Power offers extensive warranties, service, and support to ensure complete consumer satisfaction and trust in their solar solutions.

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

