Tata Power's Solar Revolution: Affordable Rooftop Solutions in Odisha

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) has unveiled a new initiative designed to make rooftop solar power accessible and affordable for residents in Odisha. Under the 'Ghar Ghar Solar' campaign, the company launches an innovative, consumer-friendly financing model.

This initiative allows homeowners to install solar systems with minimal upfront costs, starting at Rs 2,499 for a 1 kW system. Moreover, significant subsidies through the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, along with state government contributions, further ease financial burdens for residents.

As Odisha witnesses rising adoption rates, TPREL also reports growth in the commercial and industrial sectors. Tata Power offers extensive warranties, service, and support to ensure complete consumer satisfaction and trust in their solar solutions.

