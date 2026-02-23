Left Menu

UN Chief Calls for Global AI Governance and Clean Energy Transformation

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met India's renewable energy leaders during his visit for the AI Impact Summit 2026. Advocating for a global AI governance framework, Guterres urged international cooperation amidst technological rivalry, emphasizing science-based policies to bridge the AI knowledge gap for safer, fairer advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 10:30 IST
UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres (Photo/@antonioguterres). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres engaged with key Indian figures from the renewable energy sector in New Delhi during his trip for the AI Impact Summit 2026. Writing on social media platform X, Guterres emphasized that transitioning to clean energy is achievable, but requires a holistic shift away from fossil fuels.

In his visit, Guterres also participated in bilateral discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Murmu. Stressing the importance of Artificial Intelligence, he called for harnessing AI for global benefit, urging nations to collaborate to address existing challenges. Guterres underscored that current international cooperation faces difficulties due to strained trust and increasing technological competition.

Addressing attendees at the Global AI Impact Summit 2026, Guterres highlighted the rapid pace of AI development, which he cautioned is outstripping humanity's understanding. He argued that AI policies must be grounded in facts rather than speculation or misinformation, advocating for reliable and shared knowledge over hype.

The UN leader pointed out the organization's initiatives like the newly created AI Panel aimed at filling the AI knowledge gap. Guterres revealed that the independent, globally diverse panel, consisting of 40 experts approved by the UN General Assembly, will generate an inaugural report in advance of upcoming discussions on AI governance. This move aims to shift dialogues from philosophical to technical and evidence-based coordination.

Guterres labeled science-led governance as a catalyst for addressing challenges more equitably and securely. The AI Impact Summit attracted policymakers, AI experts, scholars, and civil society from around the globe to New Delhi, fostering discussions on advancing AI for global development. (ANI)

