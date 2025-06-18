Left Menu

President Murmu's Dehradun Visit: A Vision for Public Spaces

President Droupadi Murmu plans a crucial visit to Dehradun, laying the foundation for a vast public park and opening significant heritage sites to the public. The President's Madhya Pradesh trip was cancelled, highlighting her priorities in urban development and community engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 11:26 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo: ANI/File). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu is slated for a three-day trip to Dehradun from June 19 to June 21, prompting extensive security measures and preparations by local authorities, according to a statement from Uttarakhand's Chief Minister's Office.

During her visit, President Murmu will inaugurate a new public park set on 132 acres along Rajpur Road, aiming for completion within a year. Concurrently, she will open Rashtrapati Niketan to the public on June 24. Previously known as Rashtrapati Aashiyana, the site features a rich collection of artefacts, a Lily Talab, a Rose Garden, among other attractions.

Rashtrapati Tapovan, a 19-acre estate, will also be accessible to the public, offering contemplative spaces amid scenic pathways and wooden bridges. Meanwhile, President Murmu's scheduled visit to Madhya Pradesh on June 18 and 19, for World Sickle Cell Day events in Barwani, has been cancelled as confirmed by the Indore Collector on his official social media handle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

