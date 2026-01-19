Left Menu

India-Madhya Pradesh Foster Renewable and Tech Ties at WEF 2026

In a dynamic session at the World Economic Forum 2026, India's Union Minister Pralhad Joshi engaged with Madhya Pradesh's Rakesh Shukla to focus on renewable energy growth. Collaborative talks with Israel and TouchLab delve into technology-led economic strategies and artificial intelligence advancements to expand economic and innovation opportunities.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi visits MP govt at Davos India Lounge (Photo/MP government). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a strategic move to advance renewable energy initiatives, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, convened with representatives from Madhya Pradesh at the Davos India Lounge during the World Economic Forum 2026. The meeting included discussions with Madhya Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Minister Rakesh Shukla.

Parallel to this, Madhya Pradesh officials met with Alon Stopel, Chairman of the Israel Innovation Authority, to investigate potential cooperation in technology-driven economic development. These discussions particularly highlighted Israel's advancements in quantum technology, ed-tech, defense technology, and water solutions, emphasizing a foundation of strong research and development supported by private and public investments.

Further, strategic dialogue at the forum continued with Herve Couraye, Advisor to TouchLab, exploring artificial intelligence and digital technologies. TouchLab, with operations worldwide, is in a proof-of-concept stage for an AI Centre, indicating potential future partnerships and expansions. Both interactions align with WEF 2026's theme, 'A Spirit of Dialogue', addressing global tensions and economic challenges.

