Green Tribunal Targets Illegal Tree Felling in Madhya Pradesh

The National Green Tribunal has created a committee to investigate illegal logging in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram division, involving over 1,242 trees valued at Rs 2.4 crore. The tribunal mandates a report on the actions taken against responsible officers, highlighting the environmental severity of the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 18:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal has established a panel to investigate the alleged illegal felling of trees in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram forest division, an action estimated to cost the state exchequer more than Rs 2.4 crore.

The tribunal has requested a comprehensive report from several state authorities, including Madhya Pradesh's top forest officer, regarding actions taken against officers involved in the illegal activity.

This investigation follows claims of unlawful cutting of over 1,242 trees, deemed serious by the tribunal, which has also mandated a joint committee to inspect the site and report within four weeks, with further proceedings set for April 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

