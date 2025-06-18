Left Menu

Himalayan Craftsmanship Shines in Australian Debut

From June 8 to 22, 2025, artisans Lata and Sapna bring Kullu community crafts to Fremantle, Australia. They will demonstrate traditional Himalayan techniques, showcasing Desi Oon wool globally for the first time. This event highlights Kullvi Whims' dedication to sustainable practices and empowering Himachali artisans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 13:10 IST
Kullvi whims in Australia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark cultural exchange, two gifted artisans from the Kullu community—Lata and Sapna—will travel from Himachal Pradesh to Perth, Australia. Coordinated by The Anjelms Project, this special program runs from June 8 to 22, 2025, offering an in-depth exploration of traditional Himalayan crafts to an international audience.

The artisans are joined by Brighu Raj Acharya and Nisha Subramaniam, co-founders of Kullvi Whims, a social enterprise devoted to merging the traditional allure of the Himalayas with modern sensibilities. During their time in Fremantle, Lata and Sapna will impart their knowledge of local spinning, knitting, weaving, felting, and natural dyeing techniques as part of a workshop that has already garnered significant interest, with over 80% of seats filled.

This initiative marks the first global showcase of Desi Oon, the indigenous wool of Himachal Pradesh. It underscores the resilience and skill of women artisans in preserving their heritage. "Our roots are strong, and our stories matter," said one organizer, highlighting the project's commitment to sustainable, women-led crafts. This historic venture reflects the enduring legacy carried by the hands of Kullu's artisans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

