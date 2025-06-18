Left Menu

India's Coastal Defenses Strengthened with Indigenous INS Arnala Commissioning

The Indian Navy has commissioned INS Arnala, its first indigenous Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, marking a significant step in boosting coastal defense capabilities. Built by GRSE under a Public-Private Partnership, the vessel emphasizes India's push for self-reliance in naval production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 14:37 IST
The Indian Navy commissioned INS Arnala, largest Indian Naval warship propelled by a diesel engine-waterjet combination. (Photo/ Indian Navy). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant advancement for India's coastal defense capabilities, the Indian Navy has commissioned INS Arnala, its first indigenously designed and built Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC). The commissioning ceremony, which took place at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam on June 18, 2025, was presided over by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan.

Crafted by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) and delivered under a Public-Private Partnership at the L&T Shipyard in Kattupalli, INS Arnala marks the beginning of a series of eight ASW-SWCs aimed at strengthening the nation's coastal defenses. This 77-meter-long vessel, named after the historic Arnala fort in Maharashtra, brings advanced capabilities such as underwater surveillance and mine-laying operations in shallow waters. As the largest naval warship powered by a diesel engine-waterjet combination, its induction is a testament to India's growing emphasis on indigenous technologies.

The Ministry of Defence highlighted the vessel's design features, which include capabilities for underwater surveillance, search and rescue, and Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO). The ship's crest, featuring a stylized Auger Shell, reflects resilience and vigilance, coupled with the vessel's motto 'Arnave Shauryam' or 'Valour in the Ocean'. This commissioning aligns with the Government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, emphasizing over 80% indigenous content. Notably, INS Arnala was delivered during Operation Sindoor, underlining the Navy's readiness and self-reliant production capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

