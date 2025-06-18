Left Menu

Outcry Over Gopalpur Beach Gang Rape: Political Leaders Demand Accountability

Protests erupted in Odisha after the gang rape of a 20-year-old student at Gopalpur beach. Congress leaders clashed with police, demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister. BJD and other political figures called for stringent action against the perpetrators amid growing concerns about women's safety in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 14:40 IST
Congress leaders and workers detained (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions flared in Odisha as Congress leaders locked horns with police in a protest demanding accountability for the recent gang rape of a 20-year-old student at Gopalpur beach. Aimed at the Chief Minister's doorstep, the protest was met with police barricades that resulted in the detention of several party members.

The harrowing incident has jolted the state's political sphere. With Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik condemning the crime as a "complete breakdown" of law and order, a chorus of demands for vigilance and punitive measures reverberated throughout the state. The opposition lodged official complaints, citing government inadequacies.

Official reports confirmed the arrest of 10 individuals—six adults and four juveniles—in the case. Calls for a rigorous investigation and exemplary punishment echoed from both state leaders and the National Commission for Women, which quickly intervened requiring swift action and victim support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

