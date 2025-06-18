Israel's Strategic Pause: Navigating the Gas Export Crisis Amid Conflict

Israel has temporarily halted its natural gas exports due to escalating conflict with Iran, according to a statement from the nation's Energy Ministry. The disruption affects two major gas fields, Leviathan and Karish, which supply the majority of exports to Egypt and Jordan. Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen explained that the decision prioritizes domestic energy needs during the military crisis.

The Tamar field remains operational, supplying mainly local demand. Minister Cohen has been in communication with Egypt and Jordan regarding the export cuts, emphasizing Israel's strategic storage requirements. He expressed hope for resuming exports soon, contingent on developments in the security situation and military recommendations.

Despite these challenges, Israel maintains stable energy operations with reserves in coal, diesel, and renewables. Renewable energy use in electricity production has notably increased to 40% since last Friday. While Iranian strikes have caused some damage to infrastructure, Cohen assured citizens that Israel's energy demands will continue to be met efficiently.

