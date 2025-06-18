BSE-NSE Expiry Swap: A Strategic Shift in Equity Derivatives

In a significant adjustment in the stock market landscape, the BSE and NSE have agreed to a swap in equity derivatives expiry days, with BSE moving to Thursdays and NSE to Tuesdays. This move follows a directive from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The announcement led to BSE shares dipping sharply by 6.17% to Rs 2,500 during intra-day trading before rebounding to close at Rs 2,633.20, marking a 1.17% decline. This shift could reduce BSE's market share, which was at 22.6% in May 2025 according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The change, set for implementation on September 1, 2025, arises from Sebi's mandate to streamline expiry days across exchanges to either Tuesday or Thursday, promising a new dynamic in market operations.