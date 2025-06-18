FASTag Annual Pass: A Game-Changer for Highway Commuters

In a major relief for highway commuters, Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari introduced a new FASTag-based Annual Pass on Wednesday. Effective from August 15, this pass significantly slashes toll expenses on National Highways, reducing the cost from the previous Rs 10,000 to just Rs 3,000 annually. The initiative aims to streamline travel by removing the necessity for vehicles to halt at toll plazas.

Addressing the public, Gadkari emphasized the substantial savings, stating that regular highway users could save up to Rs 7,000 a year. Each pass permits 200 toll crossings, equating to an average toll rate of Rs 15 per crossing. This innovative system promises not only financial relief but also reduced congestion and travel time on national routes.

The Annual Pass, however, is exclusive to non-commercial vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans using National Highways. To facilitate the process, activation and renewal options will be accessible via the Rajmarg Yatra App and the official websites of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). The move is part of the government's broader strategy to foster digital tolling and enhance transparency in highway operations.

