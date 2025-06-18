Clash Over Diplomacy: Puri Rebuts Ramesh's 'Triple Jhatka' Critique
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri sharply rebuffed Congress MP Jairam Ramesh's 'triple jhatka' criticism of India's foreign policy following a Modi-Trump call. Puri defended the conversation's significance, emphasizing Ramesh's remarks as unfounded allegations from an opposition with dwindling credibility.
In a firm retort to Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri dismissed the 'triple jhatka' critique of India's foreign policy following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump.
Puri underscored Ramesh's criticisms as unfounded, emerging from political motivations by a party whose accusations are routinely exposed as false. He noted the call's significance, explaining that despite Trump's early departure from the G7 Summit, he engaged in a meaningful 35-minute discussion with Modi, with details provided by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
The minister highlighted the launch of Operation Sindoor, where India destroyed terrorist hideouts, leading to Pakistan's request for a ceasefire, challenging Congress' narrative. Meanwhile, Ramesh pointed to Pakistan's engagement with the US, stressing perceived setbacks for India's diplomacy.
