Tragic Leap: Film Technician's Shocking Demise in South Delhi

Raj Prasad, a 22-year-old light technician from South Delhi's film industry, died by suicide after jumping from a building in Maidangarhi. Police are probing the circumstances leading to his tragic death, with a case registered and further investigation underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 18:54 IST
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old man named Raj Prasad tragically died by suicide after reportedly jumping from a building in South Delhi's Maidangarhi area on Friday morning, local authorities reported.

The police, upon receiving a PCR call, swiftly dispatched a team to the site where Prasad, who worked as a light technician in the film industry, was identified. His family, originally from Rudrapur in Uttarakhand, has been notified.

The crime investigation unit has examined the scene, and a case is registered as officials investigate the circumstances leading to Prasad's untimely death, seeking a clearer understanding of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

