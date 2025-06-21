Tragic Leap: Film Technician's Shocking Demise in South Delhi
Raj Prasad, a 22-year-old light technician from South Delhi's film industry, died by suicide after jumping from a building in Maidangarhi. Police are probing the circumstances leading to his tragic death, with a case registered and further investigation underway.
A 22-year-old man named Raj Prasad tragically died by suicide after reportedly jumping from a building in South Delhi's Maidangarhi area on Friday morning, local authorities reported.
The police, upon receiving a PCR call, swiftly dispatched a team to the site where Prasad, who worked as a light technician in the film industry, was identified. His family, originally from Rudrapur in Uttarakhand, has been notified.
The crime investigation unit has examined the scene, and a case is registered as officials investigate the circumstances leading to Prasad's untimely death, seeking a clearer understanding of the incident.
