Tragic Leap: Film Technician's Shocking Demise in South Delhi

A 22-year-old man named Raj Prasad tragically died by suicide after reportedly jumping from a building in South Delhi's Maidangarhi area on Friday morning, local authorities reported.

The police, upon receiving a PCR call, swiftly dispatched a team to the site where Prasad, who worked as a light technician in the film industry, was identified. His family, originally from Rudrapur in Uttarakhand, has been notified.

The crime investigation unit has examined the scene, and a case is registered as officials investigate the circumstances leading to Prasad's untimely death, seeking a clearer understanding of the incident.

