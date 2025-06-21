Left Menu

Plane Crash Fallout: Surge in Ticket Prices Post-Ahmedabad Accident

In the aftermath of the Ahmedabad plane crash, airfares have skyrocketed, with some prices leaping from Rs 6,000 to Rs 34,000. Over 40% of tickets have been cancelled, according to the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council, leading to increased fares amid widespread travel concerns and disruptions.

Following the harrowing Ahmedabad plane crash, the aviation industry is witnessing a dramatic surge in air ticket prices. Critics describe this sudden spike as price gouging, with fares jumping from around Rs 6,000 to an astonishing Rs 34,000.

Jyoti Mayal, Chairperson of the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council, revealed that over 40% of tickets have been cancelled since the incident, a move that's triggered fare hikes as airlines aim to cope with decreased demand. Amid this turmoil, discussions surrounding increased pricing for exit row seats have emerged, though no rise has been confirmed.

Roopak Punyani from Travel Canvas India highlights how the crash, coupled with global tensions, has severely impacted corporate travel, leading to an aversion towards Boeing flights. Saurabh Tiwari of Sushant Travels added that many frightened passengers are now opting for train travel instead, exacerbating the situation further as airfares continue to climb.

(With inputs from agencies.)

