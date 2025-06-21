Left Menu

Jealousy Turned Fatal: Husband Arrested for Wife’s Murder in Central Delhi Hotel

A man in central Delhi's Paharganj area was arrested for allegedly killing his wife over suspicions of an affair. Gopal Sharma, from Mathura, reportedly strangled Kirti Sharma. After confessing to police, he was arrested. Investigations continue into this suspected crime of passion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 23:05 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, 24-year-old Gopal Sharma was taken into custody for allegedly murdering his wife, Kirti Sharma. The incident occurred in a hotel within central Delhi's Paharganj area, spurred by suspicion of marital infidelity, according to police reports.

Authorities received information about the death at around 3 am on a Saturday, following a tip-off to the hotel manager originating from Highway Police in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. Upon checking the designated room, the manager discovered Kirti Sharma's lifeless body on the bed, leading to police involvement in what appeared to be a brutal crime.

Preliminary investigations disclosed that Gopal Sharma, a resident of Mathura, checked into the hotel with his wife the previous evening. Leaving alone at around 9 pm under the pretense of fetching food, his actions later evolved into a confession to Mathura Police via an emergency helpline. Subsequent arrest by Paharganj police followed his admission of murder over suspicions of an affair. Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

