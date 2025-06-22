Left Menu

Major Overhaul for Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027: New Roads and 'Amrit Snan' Introduced

In preparation for the 2027 Nashik Kumbh Mela, Maharashtra announces infrastructure upgrades with new roads and a budget of Rs 3,700 crore. The event will also replace the traditional 'Shahi Snan' with 'Amrit Snan' to emphasize spiritual discipline. Key decisions were made in a meeting attended by ministers and organizers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 23:11 IST
Major Overhaul for Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027: New Roads and 'Amrit Snan' Introduced
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressing the media. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Preparations for the Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027 are underway with significant developments in road infrastructure. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has approved the construction of eight new roads, including the Ring Road and the road to Trimbakeshwar. This decision followed a request made to the Prime Minister to enhance the national highway network in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar.

Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan confirmed that Rs 3,700 crore has been sanctioned for infrastructure development ahead of the massive religious event. In a meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Fadnavis, plans were discussed to accommodate a crowd three to four times larger than the previous Kumbh. The funds will be directed towards widening national highways and improving access to Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, with construction slated to begin within two to three months.

The 2027 Nashik Simhastha Kumbh Mela will also see a traditional change with the introduction of 'Amrit Snan' replacing 'Shahi Snan'. The decision was made during a meeting between the Akhara Parishad and the organizers on June 1. This move, supported by saints from various Akharas, aims to enhance the spiritual atmosphere of the event, steering it away from royal pageantry. Mahant Bhakti Charan Das explained that the change emphasizes spiritual discipline over grandeur, aligning with the origins of the Kumbh Mela's celebration of divine Amrit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025