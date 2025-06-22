Major Overhaul for Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027: New Roads and 'Amrit Snan' Introduced

Preparations for the Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027 are underway with significant developments in road infrastructure. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has approved the construction of eight new roads, including the Ring Road and the road to Trimbakeshwar. This decision followed a request made to the Prime Minister to enhance the national highway network in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar.

Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan confirmed that Rs 3,700 crore has been sanctioned for infrastructure development ahead of the massive religious event. In a meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Fadnavis, plans were discussed to accommodate a crowd three to four times larger than the previous Kumbh. The funds will be directed towards widening national highways and improving access to Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, with construction slated to begin within two to three months.

The 2027 Nashik Simhastha Kumbh Mela will also see a traditional change with the introduction of 'Amrit Snan' replacing 'Shahi Snan'. The decision was made during a meeting between the Akhara Parishad and the organizers on June 1. This move, supported by saints from various Akharas, aims to enhance the spiritual atmosphere of the event, steering it away from royal pageantry. Mahant Bhakti Charan Das explained that the change emphasizes spiritual discipline over grandeur, aligning with the origins of the Kumbh Mela's celebration of divine Amrit.

