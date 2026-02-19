Tensions Escalate Over Ambala Ring Road Protest

A clash has intensified in Sapeda village, near Ambala Cantt, as police attempted to dismantle a longstanding protest site established by farmers. The demonstrators have been challenging the construction of a ring road project, fearing it will cut off access to their agricultural fields. In the wake of police actions, the protestors blocked the Ambala-Jagadhari National Highway and surrounded construction machinery on site.

The situation prompted a robust police deployment, aiming to disperse and detain several protestors to regain control. Senior law enforcement officials, including the Deputy Superintendent of Police of Ambala Cantonment, were on the scene, trying to mediate the increasing tensions between the parties involved.

Farmers have voiced their concerns about the proposed design of the ring road, asserting that it lacks proper rainwater drainage solutions, potentially leading to significant crop losses during the monsoon season. Talks with authorities have so far been unfruitful, with no resolution in sight. The contested Ambala ring road is part of a project connecting five major national highways, with over half the work reportedly completed, according to officials.

