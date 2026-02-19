Left Menu

Tensions Escalate Over Ambala Ring Road Protest

A clash erupted between police and farmers in Sapeda village as authorities attempted to dismantle a protest site. The farmers, opposing a ring road project they argue will negatively impact their fields, blocked a national highway and surrounded construction machinery, leading to police intervention and escalated tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambala | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:00 IST
Tensions Escalate Over Ambala Ring Road Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A clash has intensified in Sapeda village, near Ambala Cantt, as police attempted to dismantle a longstanding protest site established by farmers. The demonstrators have been challenging the construction of a ring road project, fearing it will cut off access to their agricultural fields. In the wake of police actions, the protestors blocked the Ambala-Jagadhari National Highway and surrounded construction machinery on site.

The situation prompted a robust police deployment, aiming to disperse and detain several protestors to regain control. Senior law enforcement officials, including the Deputy Superintendent of Police of Ambala Cantonment, were on the scene, trying to mediate the increasing tensions between the parties involved.

Farmers have voiced their concerns about the proposed design of the ring road, asserting that it lacks proper rainwater drainage solutions, potentially leading to significant crop losses during the monsoon season. Talks with authorities have so far been unfruitful, with no resolution in sight. The contested Ambala ring road is part of a project connecting five major national highways, with over half the work reportedly completed, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

 Global
2
Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

 Global
3
Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

 Global
4
High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026