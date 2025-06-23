Pioneering Power: India's First Micro Substation Revolutionizes Electricity Supply

Tata Power-DDL has achieved a significant milestone by commissioning India's first micro substation equipped with a power voltage transformer, in collaboration with Japanese firm Nissin Electric Co Ltd. This development promises to revolutionize the delivery of reliable and affordable electricity to consumers.

The breakthrough micro substation can convert high-voltage power directly from transmission lines to low voltage suitable for residential use, effectively bridging the gap in challenging terrains and urban settings. Tata Power-DDL remains committed to enhancing electricity distribution in North Delhi, serving around 9 million consumers.

This project is a key component of the International Demonstration Project on Japan's Energy Efficiency Technologies, initiated by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO). Tata Power-DDL and Nissin Electric formalized their collaboration with a project agreement signed on August 21, 2024, marking a new era in energy accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)