Left Menu

UJALA Scheme: Illuminating India's Path to Energy Efficiency

The UJALA scheme significantly reduced electricity consumption and household power bills with LED technology, while curbing carbon emissions. It aligns economic savings with climate responsibility, easing pressure on infrastructure and supporting sustainability in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 05-01-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 19:19 IST
UJALA Scheme: Illuminating India's Path to Energy Efficiency
  • Country:
  • India

The transformative impact of India's UJALA scheme in the last 11 years has been profound, says Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein. By promoting affordable, energy-efficient lighting, the program has brought meaningful change to millions across the nation.

Holding the Power and Hydropower portfolios, Mein underscored the adoption of LED technology, noting significant reductions in electricity consumption and household power expenses. Furthermore, the initiative has aided environmental conservation by cutting carbon emissions, aligning economic savings with the fight against climate change.

The UJALA scheme, lauded as a flagship project linking consumer welfare with sustainable development, underscores India's vision for a brighter and more sustainable future. By reducing demand and supporting infrastructure, it reflects a commitment to long-term progress in energy conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ponting's Surprising Insights on Suryakumar Yadav's Form

Ponting's Surprising Insights on Suryakumar Yadav's Form

 United Arab Emirates
2
School Scare: Chemical Attack Leaves Four Students Injured in Odisha

School Scare: Chemical Attack Leaves Four Students Injured in Odisha

 India
3
Manchester United's Managerial Merry-Go-Round: Who Will Steady the Ship?

Manchester United's Managerial Merry-Go-Round: Who Will Steady the Ship?

 Global
4
Revamping Milkfed: Towards a Market-Driven Future

Revamping Milkfed: Towards a Market-Driven Future

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026