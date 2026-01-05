UJALA Scheme: Illuminating India's Path to Energy Efficiency

The transformative impact of India's UJALA scheme in the last 11 years has been profound, says Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein. By promoting affordable, energy-efficient lighting, the program has brought meaningful change to millions across the nation.

Holding the Power and Hydropower portfolios, Mein underscored the adoption of LED technology, noting significant reductions in electricity consumption and household power expenses. Furthermore, the initiative has aided environmental conservation by cutting carbon emissions, aligning economic savings with the fight against climate change.

The UJALA scheme, lauded as a flagship project linking consumer welfare with sustainable development, underscores India's vision for a brighter and more sustainable future. By reducing demand and supporting infrastructure, it reflects a commitment to long-term progress in energy conservation.

