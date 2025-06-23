Global Currency Fluctuations Amid Middle East Tensions and Fed Discussions

The dollar's value declined on Monday following comments from Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman, who suggested that interest rate cuts might soon be necessary. This statement offset the dollar's prior rally, sparked by U.S. military actions in Iran.

The Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady last week initially bolstered the dollar. However, Powell's prediction of summer inflation due to tariffs has shifted sentiments, as demonstrated by Bowman's position.

Middle East tensions have led investors to reevaluate risk, impacting currency markets, with complex effects noted in commodities and various global currencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)