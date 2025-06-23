Ukrainian forces on Monday executed a targeted assault on an oil depot located in Russia's southern Rostov region, which served as a supply hub for Russian troops in contested areas of Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian military, the operation involved special forces, artillery, and rocket units, striking the Atlas plant near the eastern border.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces confirmed the success of the strike, noting in a Telegram statement that a fire broke out at the depot, though the full extent of the damage is still being assessed. The facility played a crucial role in providing fuel and lubricants to Russian units in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, areas embroiled in ongoing conflict.

This attack is part of a broader strategy by Ukrainian forces to target cross-border energy infrastructure with the goal of diminishing Russia's economic capabilities, thereby impacting its prolonged military engagements. Ukrainian military bloggers have widely reported on the incident, detailing a significant fire that engulfed the fuel tanks.

(With inputs from agencies.)