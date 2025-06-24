Left Menu

India's Defence Leadership at SCO Meet in Qingdao: Strengthening Regional Ties

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will lead a high-level Indian delegation at the upcoming SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting in Qingdao, China, to discuss regional peace, security, and cooperation. Singh will emphasize India's commitments to SCO's goals and hold bilateral meetings, underscoring India's dedication to multilateralism and security cooperation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to spearhead an Indian delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' Meeting, scheduled in Qingdao, China, from June 25 to 26, 2025. This gathering, as per India's Ministry of Defence, will delve into vital issues concerning regional and global peace, counter-terrorism, and strategic cooperation among SCO member states.

During the meeting, Minister Singh is anticipated to reaffirm India's steadfast adherence to SCO's principles. He aims to unfold India's vision on fostering international peace and security, advocating collective measures against terrorism and extremism. Additionally, he is expected to spotlight the necessity for robust trade, economic cooperation, and regional connectivity. Bilateral interactions with defence ministers from China, Russia, and other participating nations will also be on his agenda.

Marking its prominence in the SCO, India values the bloc's role in cultivating multilateralism through political, security, economic, and social exchanges. Established in 2001, with India ascending to full membership in 2017, SCO remains pivotal in championing sovereignty, non-interference, and equality among its members, currently chaired by China under the theme: 'Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the Move'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

