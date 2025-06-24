Central Zonal Council's Drive Towards a Developed India

In Varanasi, the 25th Central Zonal Council meeting, steered by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, tackled 19 key issues, including the swift implementation of Fast Track Special Courts for expediting rape case investigations. Discussions also turned to expanding banking facilities in proximity to villages and refining the Emergency Response Support System, according to a Home Ministry release.

During the session, Shah emphasized the imperative of eradicating child malnutrition and lowering school dropout rates to zero. He urged member states to bolster the financial health of Gram Panchayats, aiming to enhance the effective functioning of India's three-tier Panchayati Raj system.

The meeting saw participation from key figures such as Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and counterparts from Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, along with Union and state officials. Shah praised the collective efforts under Prime Minister Modi's leadership towards a developed nation by 2047, noting the council's outstanding harmony and performance in resolving inter-state issues, doubling engagement since 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)