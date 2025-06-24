Left Menu

Minister Patil Quells Farmer Unrest as Land Acquisition Halts in Karnataka

Karnataka Minister MB Patil assured farmers no more land acquisition in Channarayapatna after discussions with the CM and farmers. In another issue, Patil faced controversy over claims of bribery in the Rajiv Gandhi housing scheme, a matter set for discussion with the Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 21:15 IST
Minister Patil Quells Farmer Unrest as Land Acquisition Halts in Karnataka
Congress MLA BR Patil (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid ongoing tensions over land acquisition in Channarayapatna taluka, Karnataka Minister MB Patil assured the farming community on Tuesday that further land acquisition would be halted. His announcement came after key decisions were made during a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and farmer representatives.

Addressing the media, Patil acknowledged the recent protests by farmers and reaffirmed their grievances were understood. He appealed to them to refrain from continuing their strike, highlighting a government decision to leave 500 acres out of the acquisition plan and promising fair compensation for the affected farmers.

In a separate development, Patil found himself in a political storm following serious allegations against the Housing Board, asserting that bribes are required for allocations under the Rajiv Gandhi housing scheme. Patil confirmed he will meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for discussions on this matter, following the release of a viral audio clip implicating irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025