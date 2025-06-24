Minister Patil Quells Farmer Unrest as Land Acquisition Halts in Karnataka

Amid ongoing tensions over land acquisition in Channarayapatna taluka, Karnataka Minister MB Patil assured the farming community on Tuesday that further land acquisition would be halted. His announcement came after key decisions were made during a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and farmer representatives.

Addressing the media, Patil acknowledged the recent protests by farmers and reaffirmed their grievances were understood. He appealed to them to refrain from continuing their strike, highlighting a government decision to leave 500 acres out of the acquisition plan and promising fair compensation for the affected farmers.

In a separate development, Patil found himself in a political storm following serious allegations against the Housing Board, asserting that bribes are required for allocations under the Rajiv Gandhi housing scheme. Patil confirmed he will meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for discussions on this matter, following the release of a viral audio clip implicating irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)