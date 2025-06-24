Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on Fertilizer Price Gouging

The Uttar Pradesh government is taking a strong stance against fertilizer price gouging, confirming a plentiful supply and promising punitive measures for transgressors. Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi revealed that the state has over 25 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizers available across all districts, ensuring no shortage for farmers in the region.

Shahi highlighted recent inspections in districts such as Lucknow and Sitapur, where officials discovered instances of overpricing and improper record-keeping. As a result, some shops have been sealed, licenses revoked, and First Information Reports (FIRs) filed against those responsible. Reports from farmers further corroborated these findings, leading to swift governmental action.

The administration is also focusing on promoting balanced fertilizer use for better soil health. With an initial issuance of over a lakh licenses, the state has now streamlined active licenses and aims to ensure transparency and proper monitoring of fertilizer distribution, especially in border areas. The government insists on clear rate displays and the issuance of receipts for transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)